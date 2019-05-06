Nick Cave to Field Audience Questions on Fall Tour

Nick Cave will return to North America this fall with his unique question-and-answer tour, answering anything his fans dare to ask him. In between the unscripted interrogations, he’ll perform a few songs solo on his piano. He’ll kick things off on September 20th in Washington, D.C. and wrap the tour in Los Angeles on October 15th. Tickets will go on sale May 10th at 10 a.m. local time via Cave’s website.

“I thought that a direct conversation with the audience might be valuable,” Cave said in a statement. “In the recent live shows we have all shown a kind of willingness to open up.”

At the New York City date of his last Q&A tour, Cave discussed everything from his take on banning cell phones (he won’t) to his friendship with estranged Bad Seed Blixa Bargeld to his surprising late-in-life affinity for the Smiths. “I just kept hearing songs [by the Smiths] and thinking, ‘Fuck, that guy’s a really good lyric writer. I thought I was the only one,'” he said to the audience’s laughter. “So I’m glad I didn’t know too much about the at the time because I think I would have given up, but [Morrissey] is a great, great writer. Strange man, but … a brave man.”

He also performed a 15-song set that included songs from throughout his post–Birthday Party life, including Bad Seeds favorites like “The Mercy Seat,” “Into My Arms” and “Henry Lee.”

Nick Cave tour dates:

September 20 – Washington, DC @ The Lincoln Theatre

September 23 – New York, NY @ Town Hall

September 25 – Cambridge, MA @ Sanders Theatre

September 27 – Montreal, QC @ Eglise Du Saint-Jean-Baptiste

September 28 – Toronto, ON @ Convocation Hall

September 30 – Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center

October 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

October 3 – Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater

October 6 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

October 8 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

October 10 – New Westminster, BC @ Massey Theatre

October 11 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

October 13 – San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall

October 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall