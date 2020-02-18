Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds to Tour North America With Weyes Blood

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have announced a 2020 North American arena tour with special guest and fellow gothic crooner Weyes Blood.

The tour will kick off Wednesday, September 16th, at the Armory in Minneapolis and visit 17 more cities across the U.S. and Canada, ending Saturday, October 17th, at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver. Weyes Blood will join Cave and his band for seven of the shows — in Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 21st, at 10 a.m. local time. American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, February 19th, at 10 a.m. local time, through Thursday, February 20th, until 10 p.m. local time.

Cave released his latest album, the double LP Ghosteen, last October. This will be his second tour in two years, following an unconventional string of Q&A shows in North America this past fall, where Cave answered audience questions in addition to playing a 15-song set. Last month, the Victoria, Australia, native, alongside the rest of the Bad Seeds, pledged to donate $500,000 to the Australian bushfire relief fund.

Weyes Blood released Titanic Rising in April 2019. Following her initial tour in support of the album last year, the L.A.-based singer-songwriter will embark on more solo dates in 2020, performing at Coachella in April before kicking off a U.S. tour in Felton, California, on May 1st. The 19-date trek will run through August 14th.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds 2020 North American Tour Dates

September 16 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

September 19 — Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion w/ Weyes Blood

September 21 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre w/ Weyes Blood

September 23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann w/ Weyes Blood

September 25 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena w/ Weyes Blood

September 26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

September 28 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell

September 29 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

October 1 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

October 3 — Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre

October 4 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

October 6 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

October 8 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

October 10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center w/ Weyes Blood

October 12 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium w/ Weyes Blood

October 14 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre w/ Weyes Blood

October 15 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

October 17 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum