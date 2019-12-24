Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Release ‘Distant Sky’ Concert Film

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have made their 2018 concert film, Distant Sky — Live in Copenhagen, available for free in its entirety on YouTube.

Directed by David Barnard, the film captures a particularly emotional October 2017 concert at Denmark’s Royal Arena. At the time, the band was touring in support of their then-most recent album, 2016’s Skeleton Tree, which was made in the aftermath of the death of one of Cave’s sons. The concert featured a career-spanning setlist that went back to the title track of their first album, 1984’s From Her to Eternity, although the majority of the show focused on Skeleton Tree.

Distant Sky was screened in theaters for one night only in 2018, while, in April, it was made available to stream on Cave’s website, but only for a couple days. Cave announced the full release of the film on YouTube, saying, “I’ve been getting many letters on The Red Hand Files asking about access to the Distant Sky — Live in Copenhagen movie. Here it is! With Love at Christmas, Nick.”

Here it is! With Love at Christmas, Nick https://t.co/F1iu9LH43B — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (@nickcave) December 24, 2019

Along with the Distant Sky concert film, Cave and the Bad Seeds also issued a live EP of the same name featuring performances of four songs from the concert, “Jubilee Street,” “Distant Sky,” “From Her to Eternity” and “The Mercy Seat.”

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds released their most recent studio album, Ghosteen, in October.