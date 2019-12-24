 Nick Cave Makes 'Distant Sky' Concert Film Available for Free - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Drake Takes Aim at Everyone in New Song 'War' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Release ‘Distant Sky’ Concert Film

Movie capturing 2017 show in Copenhagen previously screened in theaters for one night only

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have made their 2018 concert film, Distant Sky — Live in Copenhagen, available for free in its entirety on YouTube.

Directed by David Barnard, the film captures a particularly emotional October 2017 concert at Denmark’s Royal Arena. At the time, the band was touring in support of their then-most recent album, 2016’s Skeleton Tree, which was made in the aftermath of the death of one of Cave’s sons. The concert featured a career-spanning setlist that went back to the title track of their first album, 1984’s From Her to Eternity, although the majority of the show focused on Skeleton Tree.

Distant Sky was screened in theaters for one night only in 2018, while, in April, it was made available to stream on Cave’s website, but only for a couple days. Cave announced the full release of the film on YouTube, saying, “I’ve been getting many letters on The Red Hand Files asking about access to the Distant Sky — Live in Copenhagen movie. Here it is! With Love at Christmas, Nick.”

Along with the Distant Sky concert film, Cave and the Bad Seeds also issued a live EP of the same name featuring performances of four songs from the concert, “Jubilee Street,” “Distant Sky,” “From Her to Eternity” and “The Mercy Seat.”

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds released their most recent studio album, Ghosteen, in October.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.