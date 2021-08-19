Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Announce ‘B-Sides & Rarities Part II’ Collection

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have announced B-Sides & Rarities Part II, a second collection of rare and unreleased tracks that the group recorded over the past decade and a half.

The band released their first B-Sides & Rarities compilation in 2005. Since then, he and the Bad Seeds have recorded two more discs’ worth of B-sides and rarities, both released and unheard.

In total, the 27-song B-Sides & Rarities Part II boasts 19 unreleased tracks — compiled by Cave and Bad Seeds member Warren Ellis — including the first recordings of album cuts like “Skeleton Tree,” “Girl in Amber,” and “Bright Horses,” the studio version of the quarantine-penned “Euthanasia,” Cave’s cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Avalanche,” an official version of the spoken-word piece “Steve McQueen,” an orchestral take on “Push the Sky Away,” and more.

Ahead of the October 22nd release of B-Sides & Rarities Part II, Cave and the Bad Seeds have shared “Vertigo,” an unreleased track recorded in 2006 and written by Cave, Ellis, Martyn Casey, and Jim Sclavunos. After working on the song, Cave couldn’t decide if it was a Bad Seeds track or more for his Grinderman project, so “Vertigo” itself remained in the vault until this compilation.

“I always liked the original B-Sides & Rarities more than any of our other albums. It’s the only one I’d listen to willingly. It seems more relaxed, even a bit nonsensical in places, but with some beautiful songs throughout. There is something, too, about the smallness of certain songs that is closer to their original spirit,” Cave said in a statement. “B-Sides & Rarities Part II continues this strange and beautiful collection of lost songs from the Bad Seeds. I love the final side of the last disc because it reveals the small and fragile beginnings of some of my favorite Bad Seeds songs. ‘Waiting for You’ complete with bizarre ‘canning factory’ rhythm track, a gorgeous ‘Life Per Se’ deemed too sad for Skeleton Tree, and ‘Earthlings’ that some consider the finest track of the Ghosteen sessions.”

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: B-Sides & Rarities Part II will be released on 22 October with 27 rare and unreleased tracks from 2006 to 2020, compiled by Nick Cave & Warren Ellis. Pre-order now on 2LP, 2CD and Limited Edition 7LP Box Set (Part I & II). https://t.co/GYGfbpFsji pic.twitter.com/pimkwj1AzB — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (@nickcave) August 19, 2021

In Addition to the two-CD, two-LP and digital version of the second installment, the band will also package both the 2005 collection and the 2021 compilation as the limited edition B-Sides & Rarities Part I and Part II, a 7-LP box set featuring all 83 tracks and exclusive sleeve notes. All formats are available to preorder now ahead of the October 22nd release.

