Nick Carter Shares Musical Tribute ‘Hurts to Love You’ to Late Brother Aaron Carter

Nick Carter has shared the musical tribute “Hurts to Love You” to his late brother Aaron Carter, who died in Nov. 2022 at the age of 34.

“We all have someone in our lives that no matter what they do and how bad it hurts you still love them,” Nick wrote of the song. “So I worked it out the best way I know how.”

The Backstreet Boys singer also teased the track on Instagram, accompanied by a video featuring photos of the brothers in happier times.

"Feel like we've been through some wars together/ Nobody else could understand / Way too many nightmares to remember," Nick sings on "Hurts to Love You." "Always hoped your tomorrows/ Would be better than the days before / I hoped you'd find your road to follow / To a place you were happy in this world."

Aaron died Nov. 5, 2022, after being found unresponsive in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California home; the cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Following his brother’s death, Nick wrote on social media, “My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know.”