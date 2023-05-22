Niall Horan Gets ‘The Show’ on the Road With 2024 World Tour

Niall Horan is giving new meaning to the saying, “Let’s get this show on the road.” Ahead of the release of his third studio album, The Show, set to arrive on June 9 featuring “Heaven” and “Meltdown,” the singer has announced its accompanying world tour scheduled to make stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand in 2024.

“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives,” Horan shared in a statement. “To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

The North American leg of The Show Live on Tour will begin on May 29, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at Hard Rock Live and wrap on July 31 at Phoenix, Arizona’s Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. The stops in between include arena shows at Madison Square Garden in New York, Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, and the Kia Forum in Inglewood. Horan will also perform in Philadelphia, Buffalo, Nashville, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Ridgefield, and more.

General sale will begin on Friday, June 2, at 10:00 a.m. local time via the official Niall Horan website.

The tour will mark Horan's first since his global trek supporting his debut solo album Flicker in 2018. He had scheduled a follow-up in support of his second album Heartbreak Weather with Lewis Capaldi billed as his opener but canceled the entire tour in 2020 due to the pandemic.

It’s been too long. Can’t wait to see you all. Cities and dates coming your way tomorrow at 9am PT! https://t.co/QD3toWSDy0 pic.twitter.com/ZCQZgrQev0 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 21, 2023

Niall Horan The Show 2024 North American Tour Dates

May 29 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Hard Rock Live

May 31 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 3 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

June 7 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 8 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts

June 14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 15 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

June 18 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

June 19 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

June 21 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 22 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 25 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 26 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 28 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 7 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 9 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 10 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 12 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 16 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

July 17 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

July 19 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

July 20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 23 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

July 24 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 26 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 27 — Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum

July 30 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 31 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre