Niall Horan Gets ‘The Show’ on the Road With 2024 World Tour
Niall Horan is giving new meaning to the saying, “Let’s get this show on the road.” Ahead of the release of his third studio album, The Show, set to arrive on June 9 featuring “Heaven” and “Meltdown,” the singer has announced its accompanying world tour scheduled to make stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand in 2024.
“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives,” Horan shared in a statement. “To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”
The North American leg of The Show Live on Tour will begin on May 29, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at Hard Rock Live and wrap on July 31 at Phoenix, Arizona’s Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. The stops in between include arena shows at Madison Square Garden in New York, Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, and the Kia Forum in Inglewood. Horan will also perform in Philadelphia, Buffalo, Nashville, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Ridgefield, and more.
General sale will begin on Friday, June 2, at 10:00 a.m. local time via the official Niall Horan website.
The tour will mark Horan’s first since his global trek supporting his debut solo album Flicker in 2018. He had scheduled a follow-up in support of his second album Heartbreak Weather with Lewis Capaldi billed as his opener but canceled the entire tour in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Niall Horan The Show 2024 North American Tour Dates
May 29 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Hard Rock Live
May 31 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 3 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
June 7 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 8 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts
June 14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 15 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
June 18 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
June 19 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
June 21 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 22 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 25 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
June 26 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
June 28 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 7 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 9 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 10 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 12 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 16 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
July 17 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
July 19 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
July 20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 23 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
July 24 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
July 26 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 27 — Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum
July 30 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 31 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
