Welcome to ‘The Show’: Niall Horan Details First Album in Three Years

It’s finally showtime for Niall Horan. The singer announced today that his third solo record The Show will be released on June 9. It’s the former One Direction member’s first studio album in three years.

“This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own,” Horan shared on social media. “Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back.”

The album announcement comes just days ahead of the project’s first single “Heaven,” set for release on Friday, Feb. 17 after weeks of cryptic teasing. Last month, Horan shared an acoustic snippet of the track and launched the Heaven Won’t Be the Same website.

The mystery website appeared to nod to the singer’s first two solo releases post-One Direction. A melting candle with a bright burning flame seemed to represent his 2017 debut Flicker and the cloudy sky outside of a window seemed to represent its follow-up Heartbreak Weather, shared just as the pandemic hit in 2020.

Now that the candle has completely burned out, the Heaven Won’t Be the Same site has been revamped to feature an image of peach-tinged clouds passing over a rich green landscape with a bundle of bright orange flowers in the center.

“Welcome to ‘The Show,'” Horan concluded in his statement.