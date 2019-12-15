Watch Niall Horan’s Electric Performance of ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ on ‘SNL’

Nearly five years after Niall Horan first performed on Saturday Night Live alongside One Direction, the singer returned to the series as a solo artist, serving as musical guest for the Scarlett Johansson-hosted episode.

For his first set, Horan blistered through the lead single of his upcoming debut studio album “Nice To Meet Ya” in a Miami Vice-inspired suit. Horan delivered a confidently charming performance of the Brit-pop track with a backdrop of neon blue lights.

Later in the show, the musician returned to Studio 8H in all black for a more subdued performance of his heartfelt ballad “Put a Little Love on Me,” accompanied by a piano and a violin.

Horan also appeared in the sketch “Hot Tub Christmas,” where he played a cigarette smoking, sideburn-sporting ghost named “Big Jim” alongside Johansson and Cecily Strong, who played the ghosts of dead strippers. Together, they haunt a hot tub singing a bizarrely catchy song recalling how a hot tub accident led to their deaths.

Of Horan’s latest single “Put a Little Love on Me,” which he dropped in early December, he tweeted, “Just wanted to release this song because I feel like it deserves to be released and I want you to have it now,” later adding, “I’m jet lagged out of my mind but I couldn’t not stay up to see your reaction to this song. I love this song and I’m glad it’s yours now, can’t wait to play it live on tour for ya!”

Starting April 20th, Horan will head out on his 2020 Nice To Meet Ya world tour, kicking off at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Stops on the tour include Barclays Center in New York on April 29th and the Forum in Los Angeles on May 18th. Openers on the tour will be Lewis Capaldi and Fletcher.