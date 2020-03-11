See Niall Horan Perform ‘Put a Little Love on Me’ on ‘Corden’

Niall Horan continued his takeover of The Late Late Show with a performance of ballad “Put a Little Love on Me.” The singer gave an emotional rendition of the song alongside a string section, which gave the heartbroken track a cinematic flair.

“Put a Little Love on Me” comes off the former One Direction member’s new album, Heartbreak Weather, which drops March 13th via Capitol Records. The release, a follow-up to his 2017 album Flicker, also features singles “No Judgement” and “Nice to Meet Ya,” which he performed on the late night show earlier this week.

During his appearance, Horan also joined Corden at a wings restaurant called Tom’s Hot Wings, where they decided to order a plate of delicious chicken wings while watching the game. In the clip, neither is willing to admit they’d prefer mild, so the wings keep getting hotter and hotter. After refusing a glass of water from the waitress, both suffer the spiciness of the wings, referring to themselves as the “spice boys.”

Horan’s takeover of The Late Late Show continues on Wednesday.