Niall Horan Gets Emotional on New Single ‘Put a Little Love On Me’

Niall Horan has dropped a brand new single “Put a Little Love On Me” along with an accompanying music video. The video, shot in Los Angeles with director Cameron Busby, sees Horan performing the emotional track at a grand piano as a red-clad dancer spins around him.

Horan wrote the song with longtime collaborators Jamie Scott and Daniel Bryer, who also produced the single, and Mike Needle, while Greg Kurstin arranged and produced the strings. The track centers on a relationship past, with Horan reflecting on what went wrong and hoping all will be well again. “Put a little love on me, put a little love on me,” he croons. “When the lights come up and there’s no shadows dancing/ I look around as my heart is collapsing/ ‘Cause you’re the only one I need.”

“Just wanted to release this song because I feel like it deserves to be released and I want you to have it now,” Horan wrote on Twitter ahead of the midnight release. He later added, “I’m jet lagged out of my mind but I couldn’t not stay up to see your reaction to this song. I love this song and I’m glad it’s yours now, can’t wait to play it live on tour for ya!”

The track follows the release of Horan’s recent single, “Nice To Meet Ya,” which dropped in October. To support the new music, Horan will make his first solo musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live on December 14th, with Scarlett Johansson as the host. The singer will also make an appearance on The Tonight Show on December 12th.

Horan will embark on his 2020 Nice To Meet Ya world tour starting April 20th at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The tour includes stops at Barclays Center in New York on April 29th and the Forum in Los Angeles on May 18th, and will feature Lewis Capaldi and Fletcher as openers. Tickets are on sale now.