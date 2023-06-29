Watch Niall Horan’s Intimate Performance of ‘On a Night Like Tonight’ on Vevo

Niall Horan continued his multi-song appearance on Vevo’s “Extended Play” series with a rendition of his song “On a Night Like Tonight.” The musician previously showcased “You Could Start A Cult” and “Meltdown” for the series, which is shot in existing locations that reflect the “vision of an artist’s project.”

For on a “On A Night Like Tonight,” Horan’s performance was captured in a California hillside estate. The video sees the musician on the deck before he moves inside to find his band scattered around the house.

“Performing live is my favorite thing to do,” Horan explained in a statement. “To bring the songs I’ve spent so much time with, seen through from start to finish is an amazing feeling. Shooting these performances with Vevo was a really special experience. I was able to go back to the place where I made the music, an area of California I adore and have spent a lot of time in over my career. To have these big songs played in an intimate setting is beautiful to me.”

"On A Night Like Tonight" comes off Horan's recent LP, The Show. The album followed his his second studio album, Heartbreak Weather, released in 2020.

“What makes this record incredibly special to me is it’s a reflection of where I am in my life today, as a person, a musician, and of course, as a songwriter,” the singer explained ahead of its release. “Can’t say I’m not a little nervous, but hopefully you’ll still like this version of me when you listen to the new record.”

Horan’s recent Vevo performances are a taste of what his fans will get to see for themselves when Horan heads on his 2024 world tour. The North American leg begins in late May and wraps in late July next year, with stops at Madison Square Garden and L.A.’s Kia Forum.