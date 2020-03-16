Famous Toddler Exudes Confidence in Niall Horan’s ‘No Judgement’ Video

Niall Horan has dropped a charming alternate video for “No Judgement.” The track is off of his second album, Heartbreak Weather, out now.

Directed by Kanya McMahon, the clip stars Brody Schaffer, a four-year-old internet sensation who went viral for dancing as “Baby Boss Brody” on Instagram. The video features Brody and his real-life family playing dress-up at their home as Horan sings lines about being yourself without being ridiculed.

Horan released the original video for “No Judgement” in February. He previously dropped the singles “Nice to Meet Ya,” and “Put a Little Love on Me.” Heartbreak Weather follows his 2017 debut Flicker.

“When I listen to albums, I like to listen to them start to finish,” Horan said of the record. “With Heartbreak Weather, I wanted to tell the story that was in my head, hopefully lead people down the storytelling lane of an album track listing versus just ‘I’m gonna skip to the next one.’ I wanted to write songs from different sides or from someone else looking in.”

Horan will tour in support of Heartbreak Weather starting April 20th at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Titled the Nice to Meet Ya Tour, the trek will stop at several venues, including Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 29th and Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on May 2nd. The run will wrap up on August 9th at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington.