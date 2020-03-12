Niall Horan Announces Additional Summer Tour Dates

Niall Horan has announced an additional summer leg of his upcoming Nice To Meet Ya Tour, in support of his album Heartbreak Weather, out March 13th. Horan announced the additional leg of the tour during his week-long residency on The Late Late Show With James Corden.
Following his North American tour this spring — kicking off April 20th at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and running through May 20th — the singer will play additional dates in the U.S. starting July 9th in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre. The tour will run through August 9th with a final show at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington.
Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, March 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday, March 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 20th at 10:00 am local time.
The tour announcement comes in the midst of numerous festival and tour cancellations due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus. It is expected that COVID-19 will have major repercussions on the music industry, with the concert business standing to lose billions and many touring musicians’ livelihoods taking a devastating blow. Still, many venues have planned to remain open during the pandemic and will be adapting their health and safety protocols.
Niall Horan Nice To Meet Ya Tour Dates
April 20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
April 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
April 24 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
April 25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
April 27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
April 29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
May 1 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
May 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
May 6 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
May 8 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
May 9 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
May 11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
May 13 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
May 15 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
May 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Garden Arena
May 18 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
May 20 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
July 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 11 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
July 12 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
July 14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 16 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
July 18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 19 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
July 21 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
July 23 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 26 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
July 29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
July 30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
August 2 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
August 5 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
August 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
August 9 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre