Niall Horan Plots ‘Nice to Meet Ya’ North American Tour

Niall Horan will embark on a North American tour in spring 2020. The 17-date trek kicks off on April 20th in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena.

Named after his latest single, which Horan unveiled earlier this month, the singer’s ‘Nice to Meet Ya’ tour will wind throughout the U.S., with one date in Toronto, Canada. Openers include Lewis Capaldi and Fletcher. Tickets go on sale on November 8th via Live Nation and through his website. Prior to Horan’s upcoming 2020 tour, the singer is slated to perform a slew of Jingle Balls around the country in December.

Horan’s 2017 solo debut, Flicker, showcased his folk-pop side, while his latest rollicking piano-tipped single is more in the rock vein.

Niall Horan 2020 Tour Dates

April 20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

April 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

April 24 – Miami, FL @ BB&T Center

April 25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

April 27 ­– Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

April 29 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center

May 1 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

May 6 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

May 8 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

May 9 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

May 11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

May 13 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

May 15 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

May 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Garden Arena

May 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

May 20 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center