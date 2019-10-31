 Niall Horan Plots ‘Nice to Meet Ya’ North American Tour – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next 5 Creepy Podcasts to Binge This Halloween Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Niall Horan Plots ‘Nice to Meet Ya’ North American Tour

17-date run kicks off in spring 2020

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Niall Horan

Niall Horan has unveiled new North American tour dates.

Dean Martindale

Niall Horan will embark on a North American tour in spring 2020. The 17-date trek kicks off on April 20th in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena.

Named after his latest single, which Horan unveiled earlier this month, the singer’s ‘Nice to Meet Ya’ tour will wind throughout the U.S., with one date in Toronto, Canada. Openers include Lewis Capaldi and Fletcher. Tickets go on sale on November 8th via Live Nation and through his website. Prior to Horan’s upcoming 2020 tour, the singer is slated to perform a slew of Jingle Balls around the country in December.

Horan’s 2017 solo debut, Flicker, showcased his folk-pop side, while his latest rollicking piano-tipped single is more in the rock vein.

Niall Horan 2020 Tour Dates

April 20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
April 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
April 24 – Miami, FL @ BB&T Center
April 25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
April 27 ­– Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
April 29 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center
May 1 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
May 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
May 6 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
May 8 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
May 9 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
May 11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
May 13 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
May 15 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
May 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Garden Arena
May 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
May 20 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.