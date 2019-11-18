 Watch Niall Horan Perform Acoustic Version of ‘Nice to Meet Ya’ – Rolling Stone
Watch Niall Horan Perform Acoustic Version of 'Nice to Meet Ya'

Horan will embark on North American tour this April

Niall Horan has shared an acoustic version of his song “Nice to Meet Ya,” recorded live for Vevo. The rock star performed the song with a full backing band, but with a more stripped-down arrangement than the official single. The tiny studio highlights the intimacy of the performance.

Co-written by Horan and Julian Bunetta, “Nice to Meet Ya” is the lead single for the One Direction member’s upcoming sophomore record, following his 2017 solo debut Flicker. While the new album’s title and release date have not been announced yet, Horan has revealed that he’ll be embarking on a North American tour in 2020. The Nice to Meet Ya Tour will take Horan across the country in 17 shows, kicking off April 20th in Nashville and running through May 20th, with a final show in San Jose, California.

Earlier this month, Diplo released his own dance remix of “Nice to Meet Ya,” accompanied by a video where the DJ/producer dressed up as Horan.

