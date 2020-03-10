 Watch Niall Horan Perform 'Nice To Meet Ya' on 'Corden' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Coachella Is Preparing to Postpone Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Niall Horan Perform ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ on ‘Corden’

The singer also rewatches One Direction’s first performance on The X-Factor

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Niall Horan stopped by The Late Late Show to showcase his recent single “Nice To Meet Ya” and discuss his career with host James Corden.

The boisterous track comes off the former One Direction member’s new album, Heartbreak Weather, which drops March 13th via Capitol Records. The release, a follow-up to his 2017 album Flicker, also features singles “No Judgement” and “Put a Little Love on Me.”

“When I listen to albums, I like to listen to them start to finish,” Horan said in a statement about the album. “With Heartbreak Weather, I wanted to tell the story that was in my head, hopefully lead people down the storytelling lane of an album track listing versus just ‘I’m gonna skip to the next one.’ I was trying to think how I could write a different album than the usual… I wanted to write songs from different sides or from someone else looking in.”

During his appearance on The Late Late Show, Horan also sat down with Corden to discuss his past and current career. During the interview, he talked about making his album and his upcoming tour Lewis Capaldi.

Corden also forced the singer to watch One Direction’s first ever X-Factor performance, much to Horan’s extreme discomfort.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.