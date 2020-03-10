Watch Niall Horan Perform ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ on ‘Corden’

Niall Horan stopped by The Late Late Show to showcase his recent single “Nice To Meet Ya” and discuss his career with host James Corden.

The boisterous track comes off the former One Direction member’s new album, Heartbreak Weather, which drops March 13th via Capitol Records. The release, a follow-up to his 2017 album Flicker, also features singles “No Judgement” and “Put a Little Love on Me.”

“When I listen to albums, I like to listen to them start to finish,” Horan said in a statement about the album. “With Heartbreak Weather, I wanted to tell the story that was in my head, hopefully lead people down the storytelling lane of an album track listing versus just ‘I’m gonna skip to the next one.’ I was trying to think how I could write a different album than the usual… I wanted to write songs from different sides or from someone else looking in.”

During his appearance on The Late Late Show, Horan also sat down with Corden to discuss his past and current career. During the interview, he talked about making his album and his upcoming tour Lewis Capaldi.

Corden also forced the singer to watch One Direction’s first ever X-Factor performance, much to Horan’s extreme discomfort.