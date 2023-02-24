Niall Horan Journeys Toward Some Kind of ‘Heaven’ in New Music Video

Niall Horan has shared a new music video for his latest solo single, “Heaven.”

Directed by Dylan Knight, the video follows Horan as he performs the song while drifting through a series of strange doors. At first, he appears in a small room covered with red curtains, performing the song with drummer Emilia Schmier; next, he squeezes amidst a packed crowd; and finally, he emerges into what appears to be a sunny hillside, only for the camera to pull back and reveal a soundstage.

In a statement, Horan said of “Heaven,” “One thing I’ve learned over the years is that society loves to pressure us into reaching certain milestones by a certain age. Whether that’s getting married or anything else that really should be based on our own instincts. As I’ve gotten older I’ve tried to let go of those expectations and just follow my heart. The chorus of this song is saying that what I have in my life currently is amazing. So it would be crazy to ruin that by giving into outside pressures.”

Horan released “Heaven” last week, marking the first offering from the former One Direction member’s upcoming album, The Show, out June 9. The LP will mark Horan’s third solo offering and first in three years, following 2020’s Heartbreak Weather.

“This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own,” Horan said of The Show on social media. “Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back.”