Niall Horan Previews New Album With Single ‘No Judgement’

Niall Horan will release a new album, Heartbreak Weather, on March 13th via Capitol Records. The singer has previewed the release, a follow-up to his 2017 album Flicker, with a sultry single called “No Judgement.”

some news I KNOW you lovely people will want to hear. My second album is called ‘Heartbreak weather’ and is out March 13th. https://t.co/zPZPkVSIFk pic.twitter.com/XSH9JTBylP — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 7, 2020

“No Judgment” was written by Horan with Julian Bunetta, Tobias Jesso Jr., John Ryan and Xplicit, while Bunetta, the singer’s frequent collaborator, produced the track. The accompanying music video for the song was shot in Los Angeles and directed by Drew Kirsch.

“When you’re with me, there’s no judgement,” Horan said in a statement about the song. “There’s enough people judging, so you don’t need to be judged by me.”

He added, “When I listen to albums, I like to listen to them start to finish. With Heartbreak Weather, I wanted to tell the story that was in my head, hopefully lead people down the storytelling lane of an album track listing versus just ‘I’m gonna skip to the next one.’ I was trying to think how I could write a different album than the usual… I wanted to write songs from different sides or from someone else looking in.”

Heartbreak Weather is available for pre-order now and all digital pre-orders will include an instant download of “No Judgement,” the album’s first single “Nice To Meet Ya” and “Put a Little Love On Me.”

Horan head out on tour in support of Heartbreak Weather beginning April 20th at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The tour includes stops at Barclays Center in New York on April 29th and the Forum in Los Angeles on May 18th, and will feature Lewis Capaldi and Fletcher as openers. Tickets are on sale now. Online ticket purchases for U.S. shows come with one physical CD copy per ticket order.