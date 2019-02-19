Watch Niall Horan, Julia Michaels’ Recreate ‘What a Time’ Video on ‘Corden’

Julia Michaels and Niall Horan performed their wistful duet “What a Time” on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The single appeared on her EP Inner Monologue, Pt. 1.

For their live performance of the nostalgic, romantic song, Horan and Michaels found themselves on a set that recreated the one featured in the single’s video. Michaels launches the song from a bench surrounded by a lush collection of pink flowers. Horan walked to the stage from the back of the audience before belting out his part on the folky tune alongside Michaels.

Michaels released her EP in January. It was her release since her 2017 EP Nervous System. Selena Gomez, one of Michaels’ frequent collaborators, also appeared on the release, singing on the track “Anxiety.” She will open for P!nk on her Beautiful Trauma tour before embarking on a solo tour of her own. For Horan, “What a Time” is his first new single of the year and follows the success of his 2017 debut solo album Flicker. He has yet to reveal his plans for more new music.