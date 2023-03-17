Niall Horan Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day With Joe Biden at the White House

Niall Horan is spreading the Irish cheer for St. Patrick’s Day in D.C. On Friday, the “Heaven” singer showed up at the White House for a special celebration of the Irish holiday, alongside President Joe Biden.

From the White House’s East Room, Horan performed his new single “Heaven,” along with tracks like “This Town,” “Flicker,” and Irish folk ballad “Spancil Hill.” Among those in the audience were Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Sen. Chris Coons.

Niall Horan plays the White House …#StPatrickDay pic.twitter.com/JDKQvpLmei — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) March 17, 2023

“I don’t think I’ve ever been so scared,” he said on stage, per Deadline.

“You sure as hell didn’t seem nervous to me,” Biden said to him afterward, adding that he was “welcome anytime” at the White House.

Horan also shared a joint Instagram post, where he said “I just wanted to wish everyone a very happy St. Patrick’s Day in the White House from me,” before panning to show Biden in a suit and green tie. “And me too! I hang out here once in a while. I’m happy he’s here!” added the president.

“Couldn’t celebrate St. Patrick’s Day alone,” Horan captioned the clip.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also gave a press briefing announcing his visit the day prior where she cheekily admitted that she’s not familiar with One Direction. “Niall is a multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter who has toured the globe, including with One Direction,” she said. “Gonna keep my comments to myself on One Direction, I don’t know who they are. I’m sorry. Many of you, I’m sure, do.”

The night before, Horan also shared a tweet from Jean-Pierre revealing that the artist would be arriving at the White House for the celebration. “It’s an honour to be invited and represent my country. Looking forward to performing and celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at the White House tomorrow,” Horan posted.

It's a big week for Directioners. On Thursday night, Louis Tomlinson hosted a movie premiere for his All of Those Voices documentary and Liam Payne showed up.

“All the boys have been there for me,” Payne said on the red carpet. “I’ve suffered a bit of a dark time in my life at the moment. Honestly, I wouldn’t be here without the boys.”

All of Those Voices follows Tomlinson back to the pivotal moment of having to learn who he is and what he’s worth outside of One Direction, with the inclusion of behind-the-scenes footage from throughout their nearly six years together.

“Seeing the world through your eyes last night was the most beautiful thing to experience,” he wrote. “My neck hurts from how much Im looking up to you right now. You were already my friend and brother but getting to look through that window into your world and mind [it] just extends that respect I have for you.”

Payne added, “What you’ve dealt with and how you held it all inside !! I’m so sorry I was so out of my mind and I didn’t do better for you, I feel ashamed in those moments to not be as good of a friend as you have been to me, at least I have time now and I’m me again so will try and make amends.”