Watch Niall Horan and James Corden Pay Tribute to the Proclaimers’ ‘I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)’

For Niall Horan’s third night on The Late Late Show this week, the singer and host James Corden have created a video based around the Proclaimers’ 1987 song “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).”

In the clip, dubbed “Niall Horan & James Corden Would Walk 500 Miles,” the pair are tapped to deal with high pressure situations like a hostage crisis. Wearing wigs, glasses and matching red shirts, Horan and Corden come marching in while singing the band’s hit and take care of things. In the completely bizarre video, they also head to the scene of a car accident and later stop a suicide jumper after freeing several hostages.

Horan also performed his song “No Judgement,” which followed live renditions of “Put a Little Love on Me” and “Nice to Meet Ya” earlier this week on the late night show.

The former One Direction member’s new album, Heartbreak Weather, drops March 13th via Capitol Records. The release is a follow-up to his 2017 album, Flicker.

“When I listen to albums, I like to listen to them start to finish,” Horan said in a statement about the album. “With Heartbreak Weather, I wanted to tell the story that was in my head, hopefully lead people down the storytelling lane of an album tracklisting versus just ‘I’m gonna skip to the next one.’ I was trying to think how I could write a different album than the usual… I wanted to write songs from different sides or from someone else looking in.”