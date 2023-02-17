fbpixel
Full Circle

Niall Horan Makes Existential Connection Between Katy Perry and New Single ‘Heaven’ on ‘Corden’

If the singer hadn't put him through to the next round on The X Factor in 2010, Horan wouldn't be on the Late Late Show performing the lead single from his third solo album, The Show
Niall Horan
Niall Horan will release his third solo album The Show on June 9 ZACKERY MICHAEL

Niall Horan’s existentialism jumped out during his latest sit-down on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The singer spent the night hanging with Corden and special guest Orlando Bloom before performing his newly released single “Heaven,” from his third studio album The Show, out June 9. Sitting with Katy Perry’s husband, Bloom, Horan was reminded that if she hadn’t put him through to the next round of The X Factor in 2010 – leading to his placement in One Direction – his entire life would have been different.

“Is that the moment that really changed your whole thing?” Bloom asked after Corden played a portion of Horan’s audition. He responded with candor, bluntly admitting: “My audition was going very south, Orlando.”

Perry, who was already riding the high of Teenage Dream‘s success at the time, earned bragging rights for life when she stopped him from going home that day. “If it wasn’t for her, I definitely wouldn’t be here, and she knows it,” Horan added. “Little did I know what was to come afterward, but if it wasn’t for Katy… When we see each other, still, we have an embrace.”

The Late Late Show also saw the first-ever live performance of “Heaven,” but not on the stage the talk show normally utilizes. Horan ran through an acoustic rendition of the single from right where he was sitting on the couch. Though, he only played a verse and chorus from the record while Corden looked on with hearts in his eyes. “If you know it, sing along, or don’t” Horan told the audience. “If you don’t know it, don’t try ’cause it always ends up sounding horrific.”

