Watch Niall Horan Reveal ‘Heartbreak Weather’ Track List as a Cheeky Meteorologist

Niall Horan takes on the role of meteorologist in a cheeky new video announcing the track list for his upcoming album, Heartbreak Weather, which arrives on March 13th via Capitol.

In the retro-tipped visual, the singer sports a burgundy suit and pink turtleneck, channeling Will Ferrell’s Ron Burgundy character in Anchorman. Horan works an American-styled accent appearing as anchor Niall ‘Storm’ and cleverly delivers the song titles from his sophomore studio album into his worldwide forecast. “Remember, these falling blocks of ice just don’t ‘Bend the Rules,’ they break your windshield, too,” he says in his fittingly wintry-themed segment.

The singer recently previewed his upcoming LP with new song “No Judgement,” which followed the previously released singles “Nice to Meet Ya” and “Put a Little Love on Me.”

In April, Horan will embark on a tour in support of Heartbreak Weather, beginning April 20th at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The tour includes stops at Barclays Center in New York on April 29th and the Forum in Los Angeles, California on May 18th and will feature Lewis Capaldi and Fletcher as openers.

Heartbreak Weather Track List

1. “Heartbreak Weather”

2. “Black and White”

3. “Dear Patience”

4. “Bend the Rules”

5. “Small Talk”

6. “Nice to Meet Ya”

7. “Put a Little Love on Me”

8. “Arms of a Stranger”

9. “Everywhere”

10. “Cross Your Mind”

11. “New Angel”

12. “No Judgement”

13. “San Francisco”

14. “Still”