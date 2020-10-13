Niall Horan Announces Global Livestream Show to Benefit His Touring Crew

Although Niall Horan had to cancel his 2020 tour dates due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he’s finding a way to play his sophomore album Heartbreak Weather live. The singer-songwriter will perform a ticketed livestream show this November to benefit his touring crew.

Horan will be joined by his full band on November 7th to perform a set at London’s esteemed venue Royal Albert Hall. The audience-free concert will then be streamed globally via four timed livestreams set for different 8 p.m. that same day in each respective time zone. The only way to watch the concert is during the allotted livestream times; it won’t be made available on-demand after it airs. Tickets will go on sale October 16th with the option of additionally making a charitable donation to the #WeNeedCrew relief fund and the Irish AIST hardship fund.

“I know that live events are something we all miss and until we are able to return I want to highlight the incredible people who work in touring that make those events possible and whose livelihoods have been severely affected,” Horan said in a statement. “I’m putting on this gig to try to raise awareness of the immense value they bring to an industry enjoyed by so many and do something to help them and their families. I ask all my fans to support them with me and buy a ticket if you can, and I encourage all artists to do the same.”

Following the disbandment of One Direction, Horan released his solo album Flicker in 2017. He released his sophomore album Heartbreak Weather this spring, led by singles “Nice to Meet Ya” and “Put a Little Love on Me.”

Niall Horan Global Livestream Air Times