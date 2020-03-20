Niall Horan Performs ‘Slow Hands,’ ‘Nice to Meet Ya’ on IGTV Livestream

Niall Horan has joined Chris Martin, John Legend and Charlie Puth in livestreaming for Global Citizen and the World Health Organization’s Together at Home virtual concert series. The IGTV broadcasts this week are part of WHO’s campaign for their Solidarity Response Fund, created to help victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus worldwide.

Horan, who released his second solo album Heartbreak Weather last week, performed on the livestream with just an acoustic guitar, playing a mixture of past hits (from his first album Flicker) and new songs like “Slow Hands,” “No Judgment,” “Nice To Meet Ya,” “This Town,” “Flicker,” “Black and White” and more.

The One Direction member also stressed the importance of staying inside, washing your hands and keeping a distance from elderly people, noting that his family had been communicating with his own grandmother only over the phone and through the window of her house.

“People my age aren’t really taking this seriously,” he said. He urged everyone to “not hang out with your mates” during the crisis, or otherwise risk catching the virus and spreading it to immunocompromised people.

Common will broadcast his own Together at Home livestream later on Thursday.