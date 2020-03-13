See Niall Horan Confront His Fear of Pigeons on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

As part of his Late Late Show takeover this week, Niall Horan participated in an episode of “Carpool Karaoke” with host James Corden and things took an interesting turn.

After singing Horan’s track “Slow Hands” together in the car, Corden asks about the singer’s fears. His first: claustrophobia. And then: “I hate birds,” Horan confirms. “I’d say mostly pigeons. Like, I do enjoy a good walk in the park but the minute pigeons come into it…” He adds, “I think they’re horrible.”

To remedy this Corden decides it’s time for Horan to face his fear and meet some pigeons. The pair goes to a park, where a handler brings them a single pigeon, who is named Ted. “Now just relax,” Corden says. Horan does hold the pigeon, but begins to freak out when more pigeons arrive. Corden then leaves him in the middle of the park covered in pigeons. “James, I swear this has just made my phobia worse,” the singer says.

Finally, they get back in the car where the duo sings a few more of Horan’s tracks from his new album Heartbreak Weather, including “Nice to Meet Ya,” which is apparently a head banger. They also discuss his career in One Direction and what it’s been like to look back on the band’s massive success. The pair concludes the episode by testing their 10-year friendship with a lie detector test, which leads Horan to admit that Corden’s show is not his favorite to perform on (it’s Saturday Night Live).

During the late night show, Horan also performed his acoustic song “Black and White,” his fourth live performance on The Late Late Show this week.

Horan’s new album, Heartbreak Weather, is out now on Capitol Records.