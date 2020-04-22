Niall Horan Hits the Studio and the Road to Perform in New ‘Black and White’ Video

Niall Horan hits the studio and the road in his new video for “Black and White.” Written by Horan with Julian Bunetta, Teddy Geiger, Alexander Izquierdo and Scott Harris and produced by Bunetta, the single appears on Horan’s sophomore album. Heartbreak Weather was released last month.

The new clip features a montage of grainy footage featuring Horan performing in a number of settings, from cutting the track in the studio to taking the stage to perform in front of a massive audience. He’s also seen posing for photos and goofing off while on the road, and at one point he literally lays down on a road.

And while there’s a bittersweet sentiment to recalling days on tour given the current stay-at-home situation, Horan smiles throughout his yearning performances of the romantic song, which professes the kind of love that culminates in “I do.”

Over the weekend, Horan performed the song during Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home special, which was broadcast on various networks and featured as a livestream worldwide. Horan’s performance appears on the soundtrack of the same name, which was released on Tuesday. Streaming proceeds from the album will be donated to Global Citizen to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the UN Foundation.