Niall Horan Shares His Unreleased Music With His One Direction Bandmates When He Needs ‘an Opinion’

Niall Horan hits up his 1D bandmates before he drops new music. Next time, we want to hear them sing together. In an interview with Esquire, Horan revealed that he often shares his unreleased tunes with his former One Direction bandmates to get their feedback.

“Not every time, but if I feel like I need an opinion, I always send it out,” Horan — who is set to release his new album The Show later this spring — said.

“This time I sent it to Louis [Tomlinson], and he gave me his honest opinion on it, which is always handy,” Horan said, referring to his upcoming album. “We’ve released enough songs over the years, so we know what’s decent and what’s not. All the 1D boys and artists alike, I’ll always try and send it around and get everybody’s opinion.”

The new 1D mention from Horan comes several weeks after he said “constantly” in touch with his former groupmates in a The Kelly Clarkson Show interview.

“We speak constantly, so it’s a good little thing to have,” he said at the time, later adding that he’d “do it again,” referring to the band being formed on The X-Factor.

The One Direction boys have been referring to each other quite a bit in recent weeks. Most recently, Liam Payne showed up to support Tomlinson at his documentary premiere. "I'm so thankful to have you in my life mate I feel so lucky and I know you know this but you were part of a small group of people that literally saved my life, you dragged me out of something so dark I've never shared it but your approach is something I admire and aspire to so I can one day do the same," Payne wrote on social media at the time.

Also this year, Styles accepted Album of the Year at the Brit Awards and individually thanked each band member. “I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam, and Zayn, I wouldn’t be here without you, either,” he said onstage. “Thank you so much. And I’m really, really grateful for this.”

Payne and Horan both celebrated the win online. A few days later, when Horan released the first single from The Show, “Heaven,” Louis Tomlinson shared the record to his Instagram story. And Zayn covered One Direction’s singles “You and I” and “Night Changes” on social media.