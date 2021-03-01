NF’s ‘Clouds’ Floats to Number One on Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

A year and a half after pulling off a huge charts upset when his album The Search beat out Chance the Rapper’s The Big Day for Number One on the RS 200, rapper NF is shaping up to have another big week with his mixtape Clouds. Clouds — released on Friday — surpasses Taylor Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) on the weekly Apple Music Pre-Add Chart, with more pre-adds than any other album during the week of February 19th to February 25th.

Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for.

Other standouts this week include Japanese pop singer Aiko rising 20 spots to Number Three with どうしたって伝えられないから, Madison Beer’s Life Support rising to Number Four, and debuts from 24kGoldn, Nick Jonas and Evanescence at Numbers 10, 12 and 19, respectively.

Top Albums by Apple Music Pre-Adds, February 19th through 25th