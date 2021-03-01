 NF Surpasses Taylor Swift at Number One on Apple Music Pre-Add Chart - Rolling Stone
NF’s ‘Clouds’ Floats to Number One on Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

The rapper’s mixtape surpasses ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ at Number One.

RS Charts's Most Recent Stories

A year and a half after pulling off a huge charts upset when his album The Search beat out Chance the Rapper’s The Big Day for Number One on the RS 200, rapper NF is shaping up to have another big week with his mixtape Clouds. Clouds — released on Friday — surpasses Taylor Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) on the weekly Apple Music Pre-Add Chart, with more pre-adds than any other album during the week of February 19th to February 25th.

Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for.

Other standouts this week include Japanese pop singer Aiko rising 20 spots to Number Three with どうしたって伝えられないから, Madison Beer’s Life Support rising to Number Four, and debuts from 24kGoldn, Nick Jonas and Evanescence at Numbers 10, 12 and 19, respectively.

Top Albums by Apple Music Pre-Adds, February 19th through 25th

  1. NF, CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE) (3/26/2021) +1
  2. Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (4/9/2021) -1
  3. Aiko, どうしたって伝えられないから (3/3/2021) +20
  4. Madison Beer, Life Support (2/26/2021) +11
  5. GOJIRA, Fortitude (4/30/2021) -2
  6. Digga D, Made In The Pyrex (2/26/2021) +2
  7. THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE, REBOOT (2/24/2021) NEW
  8. Curren$y, Collection Agency (2/26/2021) NEW
  9. Lana Del Rey, Chemtrails Over the Country Club (3/19/2021) -2
  10. 24kGoldn, El Dorado (3/26/2021) NEW
  11. Kings of Leon, When You See Yourself (3/5/2021) -5
  12. Nick Jonas, Spaceman (3/12/2021) NEW
  13. AJR, OK ORCHESTRA (3/26/2021) +4
  14. Selena Gomez, Revelación – EP (3/12/2021) +5
  15. The Offspring, Let The Bad Times Roll (4/16/2021) NEW
  16. Carrie Underwood, My Savior (3/26/2021) -12
  17. SIRUP, cure (3/17/2021) NEW
  18. Shordie Shordie & Murda Beatz, Memory Lane (2/26/2021) NEW
  19. Evanescence, The Bitter Truth (3/26/2021) NEW
  20. Wolf Alice, Blue Weekend (6/11/2021) NEW
  21. Eric Church, Soul (4/23/2021) -5
  22. Paloma Mami, Sueños de Dalí (3/18/2021) NEW
  23. Architects, For Those That Wish to Exist (2/26/2021) NEW
  24. Duke Deuce, Duke Nukem (2/26/2021) NEW
  25. Greta Van Fleet, The Battle at Garden’s Gate (4/16/2021) -13

