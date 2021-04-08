Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals Announce Summer 2021 Dates

The Newport Folk Festival will be among the first music festivals to return post-pandemic, with the long-running fest set to return to the Rhode Island town over two three-day events spanning from July 23rd to the 28th.

Newport Jazz Festival will also make its return from July 30th to August 2nd, with both fests — which were canceled in 2020 but ultimately went virtual due to the Covid-19 pandemic — allowing for a more “intimate” environment due to Covid-19 capacity limits.

Participating artists for the festivals have not yet been announced, but organizers outlined what’s in store: With its modified capacity, Newport Folk Festival will “present two unique three-day events of surprise performances, storytelling, and workshops,” organizers said. “We are working hand in hand with state and local government and various health officials to ensure that what we present will set a benchmark for safety and transparency through our protocols and communication.”

Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, we'll be doing things a little differently this summer. We’ll be extending our dates to present two unique 3-day events of surprise performances, storytelling, and workshops at Fort Adams (7/23-7/25 & 7/26-28). https://t.co/HxJ2omLbKj pic.twitter.com/Js2Fn1kxpe — Newport Folk Fest (@Newportfolkfest) April 8, 2021

Tickets for the two festivals will be available in the coming weeks. “We will be communicating with our members in the coming weeks to share more details about how they can join us this summer and will be announcing ticketing options for non-members soon after that,” organizers added. “Our goal is to keep our ecosystem going until we can gather our entire communities next summer.”

Newport Folk Festival is the latest summer music festival to attempt a post-pandemic event, with Bonnaroo rescheduling their usual June fest for Labor Day weekend.