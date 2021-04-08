 Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals Announce Summer 2021 Dates - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next How Young Is Too Young on OnlyFans? Bhad Bhabie's 18th Birthday Account Raises Questions
Home Music Music News

Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals Announce Summer 2021 Dates

With limited capacity, venerable music fest will be spread across two “intimate” three-day events

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Patti Smith at Newport Folk Festival in Fort Adams State Park, Newport, Rhode Island on July 23rd, 2016.Photo by Griffin Lotz

Patti Smith at Newport Folk Festival in Fort Adams State Park, Newport, Rhode Island on July 23rd, 2016.

Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone

The Newport Folk Festival will be among the first music festivals to return post-pandemic, with the long-running fest set to return to the Rhode Island town over two three-day events spanning from July 23rd to the 28th.

Newport Jazz Festival will also make its return from July 30th to August 2nd, with both fests — which were canceled in 2020 but ultimately went virtual due to the Covid-19 pandemic — allowing for a more “intimate” environment due to Covid-19 capacity limits.

Participating artists for the festivals have not yet been announced, but organizers outlined what’s in store: With its modified capacity, Newport Folk Festival will “present two unique three-day events of surprise performances, storytelling, and workshops,” organizers said. “We are working hand in hand with state and local government and various health officials to ensure that what we present will set a benchmark for safety and transparency through our protocols and communication.”

Tickets for the two festivals will be available in the coming weeks. “We will be communicating with our members in the coming weeks to share more details about how they can join us this summer and will be announcing ticketing options for non-members soon after that,” organizers added. “Our goal is to keep our ecosystem going until we can gather our entire communities next summer.”

Newport Folk Festival is the latest summer music festival to attempt a post-pandemic event, with Bonnaroo rescheduling their usual June fest for Labor Day weekend.

In This Article: Newport Folk Festival

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.