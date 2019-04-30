New York Dolls Guitarist Sylvain Sylvain Launches GoFundMe for Cancer Fight

New York Dolls guitarist Sylvain Sylvain revealed that he has been battling cancer for the past year and has launched a GoFundMe to help pay for an upcoming surgery and recovery.

Sylvain didn’t offer many details about the cancer, but said he hoped his upcoming surgery would “do the trick.” As of publication, Sylvain’s campaign has raised over $33,000 out of its $80,000 goal. A note on the GoFundMe page said the money “will be of great assistance in getting [Sylvain] back on his feet.”

Sylvain also shared a statement, acknowledging why he hasn’t been active on social media, releasing new music or on the road in support of his new book, There’s No Bones in Ice Cream.

“First the bad news,” he said. “For about a year now, I have been battling cancer. Then the good news: I have an upcoming surgery with a great doctor that may do the trick. There will, however, be a somewhat long recovery period (at least a year). I have not been able to work since last year and have more surgery scheduled. I love life! As hard as life has been to me these past two years I want to live and I know with your love and support I’ll have the best chance that I could ever have.”

Sylvain officially joined the New York Dolls in 1972, a little after their formation, and contributed guitar, bass, piano and songwriting to their first two albums, 1973’s New York Dolls and 1974’s Too Much Too Soon. Sylvain reunited with the band in 2004 and was a part of their final three albums, One Day It Will Please Us to Remember Even This, Cuase I Sez So and Dancing Backward in High Heels. Sylvain has also worked extensively with other artists and as a solo act.