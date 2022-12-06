fbpixel
2023 Is Here

Ciara, Tomorrow x Together, Aly & AJ, and More to Perform at ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ 2023

Fitz and the Tantrums, Halle Bailey, and Ben Platt are also set to make appearances
Yeonjun, Soobin, HueningKai, Taehyun and Beomgyu of Tomorrow X Together are seen arriving at the 'Good Morning America' show on July 11, 2022 in New York City. Raymond Hall/GC Images

The new year is quickly approaching, and the long list of A-list stars performing during ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, has been revealed! ABC revealed the packed lineup on Tuesday, which features the likes of Aly & AJ, K-pop group Tomorrow X Together, and Fitz and the Tantrums.

The trio of groups will perform in a pre-taped celebration at Anaheim’s Disneyland Resort and will be joined by co-host Ciara, Shaggy, Halle Bailey, Lauren Spencer Smith, and Ben Platt, along with country artists Maddie & Tae and Bailey Zimmerman.

Fitz and the Tantrums will perform “Sway” and their hit “HandClap,” Shaggy will perform “Bombastic” and “Angel,” Platt will hit the stage with “Imagine” and cover Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way” alongside Aly & AJ, while TXT will perform “Good Boy Gone Bad” and “I Know I Love You.”

On a separate stage in Los Angeles, D-Nice will be in charge of hosting the festivities which will feature Wiz Khalifa with “Memory Lane” and “Black and Yellow,” Finneas who’ll perform “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” and “Only a Lifetime,” and Armani White will hit the stage with “Billie Eilish,” and Betty Who who’ll perform “Blow Out My Candle” and a cover of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.”

Dove Cameron will join the festivities with her songs “Boyfriend” and “Bad Idea,” while Nicky Youre will sing his TikTok hit “Sunroof” and “Eyes on You.” Meanwhile, Billy Porter will perform a medley from New Orleans.

Ryan Seacrest will be joined by Liza Koshy and Jessie James Decker as hosts from Times Square.

Last year saw artists such as Avril Lavigne, Don Omar, French Montana, Karol G, among others.

The show will air on New Year’s Eve starting at 8 pm ET on ABC and Hulu.

