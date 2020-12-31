What to Watch on New Year’s Eve 2021: Jennifer Lopez, Kiss, Bieber and More

With New Year’s Eve arriving amid a global pandemic, an unprecedented number of (responsible) revelers will likely spend the last moments of 2020 social distanced and indoors. Thankfully, television networks and streamers have loaded up on big-name December 31st entertainment to help ease the transition into 2021.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (ABC)

The Times Square mainstay returns with host Ryan Seacrest and headliner Jennifer Lopez. The dual-coast celebration will also include performances by Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Brandy, En Vogue, as well as an interview with President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden.

NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021 (NBC)

The Carson Daly-hosted broadcast performances from across the country by Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Busta Rhymes featuring Anderson .Paak, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Goo Goo Dolls, Kylie Minogue, AJR, Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, and Sting featuring Shirazee.

CNN’s New Year’s Eve (CNN)

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen return to host the news network’s chaotic New Year’s coverage, with John Mayer, Jon Bon Jovi, Patti LaBelle, Kylie Minogue and the Goo Goo Dolls also set to perform, along with an appearance by Tiger King’s Carole Baskin.

The U.S. livestream of the worldwide virtual celebration will include performances by Dua Lipa, J Balvin, YG, Karla G and Kane Brown, plus appearances by Matthew McConaughey, Demi Lovato, RuPaul, David Blaine, Demi Lovato and more.

Kiss’ Dubai concert, the “biggest production” in the band’s history, is the kickoff show in its farewell tour, which was delayed due to Covid-19. Despite being a socially distanced show, it’ll feature roughly $1,000,000 in pyrotechnics, and take place on a 250 foot stage. Access to the pay-per-view performance is $39.99.

It’s all been leading up to this. Tomorrow we take to our epic stage and #KISS2020Goodbye in LEGENDARY #KISS fashion. Come be a part of the biggest New Year’s event in the world with us. https://t.co/yPrCfX6Wma@ATLANTIS @etisalat @AHDubai #AtlantisThePalm pic.twitter.com/yTysYeXlzF — KISS (@kiss) December 31, 2020

NYE Live With Justin Bieber (T-Mobile)

Marking his first concert since 2017, Bieber will perform a New Year’s set — including his new single “Anyone” — in partnership with T-Mobile; customers of the cellphone service get free access to the gig, while everyone else can view the show for $25.

The Avett Brothers – New Year’s Eve Virtual Celebration (Nugs.tv)

The folk group has recruited an impressive guest list for their webcast, with special guests that include Willie Nelson and Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Asleep at the Wheel, Judd Apatow and Pete Holmes, Jimmie Johnson and more. The Avett Brothers will also stage a full performance. Tickets begin at $39.99.

Our #NewYearsEve virtual celebration is almost here! We have a great evening planned with appearances by these special guests & a full-band regular-length NYE set. Event starts @ 8pm EST on 12/31. Get your @nugsnet tickets & let’s ring in 2021 together: https://t.co/RRNVUXOBT1 pic.twitter.com/yVl3mQk3qz — The Avett Brothers (@theavettbros) December 30, 2020

Bud Light Seltzer Sessions – New Year’s Eve 2021 (Bud Light)

Why not ring in the New Year with a performance by Post Malone, who will take the stage at midnight as part of his ongoing partnership with Bud Light. Other guests include Saweetie, Steve Aoki, Jack Harlow and host Lilly Singh.

Big Hit’s 2021 New Year’s Eve Live (Weverse)

The K-pop label has enlisted its biggest acts — BTS, Gfriend, TXT and Lee Hyun and more — for a virtual concert livestreamed via Big Hit’s Weverse app. BTS collaborators like Halsey, Steve Aoki and Lauv are also scheduled to make appearances.