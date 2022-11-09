fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
A Star Is Born

It’s All High Notes and High Drama in the New Trailer for the Whitney Houston Biopic

I Wanna Dance With Somebody is set to hit theaters in December
Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston in 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody.' Emily Aragones*

Whitney Houston navigates the highs and hazards of stardom in the new trailer for the upcoming biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, which is set to arrive in theaters Dec. 23. 

An early scene from the new trailer finds Houston (played by Naomi Ackie) pushing back against a radio host who asks her about the criticism that her music “isn’t Black enough.” “That’s just bull,” Houston fires back. “And it makes me angry, actually. It’s hateful and uninformed. My whole life, ‘She ain’t Black enough, she ain’t white enough.’ … I sing what I want to sing, be how I want to be.”

The clip goes on to tease the scope of the film, with Ackie recreating several milestones from Houston’s career, like her landmark rendition of the National Anthem at the 1991 Super Bowl. There are also moments of heavy drama, especially between Houston and her father, John (Clarke Peters), over some of his disastrous business decisions.

Along with Ackie as Houston, I Wanna Dance With Somebody will star Stanley Tucci as Clive Davis, Ashton Sanders as Bobby Brown, and Tamara Tune as Houston’s mother, Cissy. The movie was directed by Kasi Lemmons and written by Bohemian Rhapsody screenwriter Anthony McCarten.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Aaron Carter, Singer and Brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, Dies at 34

MSNBC Cuts Ties Unexpectedly With Weekend Host Tiffany Cross

Ivana Trump Was Reportedly ‘Totally Broken Down’ After Her Ex Donald Trump Was Elected President

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx Calls Lake Sherwood Estate 'Home Sweet Home'

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad