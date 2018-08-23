New Tom Petty Video Blends Old Photos With Fan Submissions

Old personal photos of Tom Petty and footage submitted by his many fans mingle in a touching new video for “You and Me (Clubhouse Version).” The song will appear on An American Treasure, the upcoming compilation of unreleased Petty material.

“You and Me” first came out on The Last DJ in 2002. The new version, recorded in 2007, does away with the original’s driving beat and the multi-tracking of Petty’s vocals. The result is a sweet, ambling song, fragile where the original was unwavering.

The track’s video aims to tug the heartstrings: Fans show their dedication to Petty with tattoos and jackets, shriek as he hits the stage and do their best to strum along with his songs at home. These mementos are interspersed with old clips of Petty smiling and laughing, both in the studio and onstage.

An American Treasure is the first release of new Petty material since his 2017 death. Petty’s daughter Adria and wife Dana executive produced the compilation along with two members of the Heartbreakers, Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, plus another Petty collaborator, Ryan Ulyate. The resulting album collects 60 alternate versions, live recordings and previously unreleased tracks from five different decades.

“Everyone involved in this project chose each track with tremendous care and deep respect for the body of work Tom Petty created over the course of 40 years,” Adria and Dana said in a statement. “He also accumulated a wealth of unreleased music in his vaults, and we have collectively uncovered one gem after another that will keep us all listening and discovering new facets of Tom’s talent for many years to come.”

An American Treasure is set for release on September 28.