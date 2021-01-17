 New Radicals to Reunite for First Time in 22 Years for Biden Parade - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Best Watches Under $1,000
Home Music Music News

New Radicals to Reunite for First Time in 22 Years for Biden Inauguration Parade

Long-dormant band will perform 1998 hit “You Get What You Give” – Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff’s walk-on music during presidential campaign – to close out “Parade Across America” event

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO -- Episode 1538 -- Pictured: (l-r) Bradley Fernquist, Josh Freese, Gregg Alexander, Sasha Krivtsov of musicial guest The New Radicals perform on February 3, 1999 -- (Photo by: Joey Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

The New Radicals in 1999

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

The New Radicals will reunite for the first time in over 20 years to perform “You Get What You Give” as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s virtual “Parade Across America” event.

The 1998 hit single resurfaced on the 2020 campaign trail as the handpicked walk-on song for Vice President-elect’s husband Doug Emhoff – the soon-to-be Second Gentleman – during rallies.

“If there’s one thing on Earth that would possibly make us get the band together, if only for a day, it is the hope that our song could be even the tiniest beacon of light in such a dark time,” frontman Gregg Alexander said in a statement.

“America knows in its heart that things will get bright again with a new administration and a real plan for vaccines on the way. That’s the message of the song… this world is gonna pull through.”

The hit also has a deep connection with the Biden family: In Joe Biden’s 2017 autobiography, Promise Me, Dad, he wrote that “You Get What You Give” became the family’s rallying “theme song” for son Beau Biden during his battle with cancer.

Related

fall out boy joe biden inauguration virtual carole king james taylor
James Taylor, Carole King, Fall Out Boy to Play Pre-Inauguration 'We the People' Virtual Concert
Tom Hanks to Host Biden, Harris Inaugural TV Special 'Celebrating America'

Related

Willie Nelson and Jamey Johnson teamed up for Nelson's 420 salute "Roll Me Up and Smoke Me."
Country's 15 Highest Drug Odes
15 Metal Christmas Songs for Unsilent, Unholy Nights

“During breakfast, Beau would often make me listen to what I thought was his theme song, ‘You Get What You Give’ by the New Radicals,” Biden wrote. “Even though Beau never stopped fighting and his will to live was stronger than most – I think he knew that this day might come. The words to the song are:  This whole damn world can fall apart. You’ll be ok, follow your heart.”

Alexander added, “Performing the song again after such a long time is a huge honor because we all have deep respect for Beau’s military service and such high hopes for the unity and normalcy Joe and Kamala will bring our country again in this time of crisis.”

The New Radicals’ one-day-only reunion performance — the band’s first gig together since 1999; they broke up just months after the release of the “You Get What You Give” single — will serve as the closing act at the inauguration virtual parade, which will take place after the swearing-in ceremony on January 20th.

Alexander and New Radicals co-founder Danielle Brisebois received an invitation to take part in the parade less than a week before the inauguration event, adding that “it was a mad, fun scramble” to plan out the performance from a soundstage in Philadelphia, Alexander’s “adopted hometown” where other members of the band also reside.

On Sunday night, James Taylor, Carole King, Fall Out Boy, Ben Harper and more will take part in the the We the People event, co-hosted by Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing.

Lady Gaga revealed that she would sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” following the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, with the singer also attending the swearing-in ceremony in Washington, D.C.

On the night of January 20th, Tom Hanks will host the primetime Celebrating America special marking the inauguration, with performances from Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons, and more.

In This Article: The New Radicals

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.