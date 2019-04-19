×
Rolling Stone
New Politics Returns With Defiant New Song 'Comeback Kid'

Copenhagen band also announces 10-year anniversary tour

Alternative band New Politics ended its hiatus with a buoyant new single, “Comeback Kid,” a song about finding the strength in hard times. “You can knock me out/You can hold me down/I’m a comeback kid,” lead singer David Boyd triumphantly sings in the chorus. “Ain’t no rest for the wicked.”

“Writing ‘Comeback Kid’ couldn’t have come at a more perfect time for us,” said Boyd in a statement. “I feel the message of the song might not be anything new, it’s something we’ve all heard before. But it’s a reminder and a truth everyone needs in their life. If you’re playing a game, if you’re in a relationship or hustling at work, life is a roller coaster of wins and losses, but you must maintain the will and the courage to bounce back.”

The alternative band released their fourth album, Lost in Translation, in 2017. They’ll embark on a tour in celebration of their 10-year anniversary this summer, beginning in Brooklyn on June 19th and wrapping up in Los Angeles on June 29th.

New Politics Tour Dates

June 19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
June 20 — Boston, MA @ Sonia’s Cambridge
June 22 — Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
June 25 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
June 28 — Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
June 29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

