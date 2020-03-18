New Orleans Jazz Fest 2020 Postponed Until Fall Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival was originally scheduled for April 23rd through April 26th and April 30th through May 3rd, but it will now take place in the fall, organizers said on Tuesday. The new autumn dates have not been announced.

At the direction of city officials, organizers made the decision in response to COVID-19. “The health and safety of the community, our musicians, festival fans, participants, sponsors and staff are paramount,” organizers said in a statement. “And we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

The 2020 event lineup included the Who, Foo Fighters, Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Lizzo, Lionel Richie, the Black Crowes, Wu-Tang Clan featuring the Soul Rebels, Brandi Carlisle, the Avett Brothers, Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Erykah Badu, among many others. It is unclear if the lineup will remain the same for the rescheduled fall dates. Tickets and VIP packages that have already been purchased will be honored for the rescheduled fall dates, according to NOLA.com. Organizers have not yet announced information regarding refunds.

This is the first time in its 50-year history that the spring festival has been forced to fully reschedule the event.