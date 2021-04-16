Watch New Order Perform ‘The Perfect Kiss’ at Alexandra Palace

New Order has released a live performance video of their single “The Perfect Kiss,” which was filmed at London’s Alexandra Palace in 2018. The clip is part of their upcoming live album and concert film Education Entertainment Recreation.

“We always enjoy our concerts but that Alexandra Palace show was special,” New Order told NME. “The crowd were amazing that night as you can see from the reaction when we began ‘The Perfect Kiss’. We’ve all been through some tough times recently but things are slowly opening up now and we can’t wait to get back out playing live. There’s nothing quite like the feeling of being on stage and connecting with a huge crowd and we’re really looking forward to our next big show in Manchester Heaton Park this September.”

Education Entertainment Recreation is due out May 7th. Recorded at London’s Alexandra Palace on November 9th, 2018, the set is just over two hours, including both their beloved songs (“Blue Monday,” “Your Silent Face”) and Joy Division covers (“Disorder,” “Love Will Tear Us Apart”). It’s the band’s first live record to feature the lineup of frontman Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris, Gillian Gilbert, Phil Cunningham, and Tom Chapman.

Education Entertainment Recreation will be released in various formats, including CD and vinyl. A limited-edition box set includes the CDs, the film on Blu-ray, the three-LP set, a book, and art prints.

Last fall, New Order released the single “Be a Rebel,” which marked their first new music since 2015’s Music Complete. The band is set to perform at Manchester’s Heaton Park on September 10th, 2021 with Hot Chip and Working Men’s Club.