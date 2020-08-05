New Order Raid Vaults for Comprehensive ‘Power, Corruption and Lies’ Reissue

New Order will release a comprehensive box set of their second album, Power, Corruption and Lies — which broke them into the U.K. Top 10 — this fall.

In addition to a remastered version of the album, the group has dug deep into its vaults to provide a holistic look at the making of the album. The set includes an LP, two CDs, two DVDs and a book and will drop on October 2nd.

The band also included previously unreleased writing sessions, Peel sessions and instrumentals, in addition to many of the odd sessions that have come out over the years. Two discs of video chronicle the band’s live concerts and TV appearances from the time. The book includes rare photos and liner notes collated by Warren Jackson. It all comes in a box designed by Factory Records’ Peter Saville.

The group is also reissuing the four 12-inch singles that it put out around Power, Corruption and Lies for songs that didn’t make the album, including “Blue Monday,” “Confusion,” “Thieves Like Us” and “Murder.” These will come out individually.

Released two years after their debut, Movement — after the band members who had played in Joy Division decided to move forward with a new group following the death of singer Ian Curtis — Power, Corruption and Lies made it to Number Four on the U.K. chart. “Blue Monday” was their first Top 10 single in England, and it also made it up to Number Five on the U.S. dance chart. It’s the best-selling 12-inch of all time in the U.K.

Drummer Stephen Morris told Rolling Stone once that Movement “owed more to Joy Division than to New Order.” He also recalled that when they produced Power, Corruption and Lies themselves, they had a lot to figure out, including a crop of new, state-of-the-art synthesizers and sequencers. “We got the machines two weeks before we went into the studio, and we didn’t really know how to work them,” he said, adding that “Blue Monday” was the sound of them figuring it out. They ended up making the album, whose name came from a sequence of words they’d read on the back of an Orwell book, in just six weeks.

“We’d recorded these songs but didn’t know how to play them,” Morris said. “The first night, there was a resounding silence to every song. People just stood there. A lot of hardcore Joy Division fans wondered what we were up to. But fortunately, we started creating New Order songs.”

Power, Corruption and Lies: Definitive Edition Tracklist

Disc One: Power, Corruption and Lies (for CD and LP) (2020 remaster)

“Age of Consent”

“We All Stand”

“The Village”

“5 8 6”

“Your Silent Face”

“Ultraviolence”

“Ecstacy”

“Leave Me Alone”

Disc Two: Power Corruption and Lies – Extras (CD)

Writing Session Recordings

“Age of Consent” *

“The Village” *

“5 8 6” *

“Your Silent Face” *

“Ecstacy” *

“Leave Me Alone” *

John Peel Session

“Turn the Heater on “

“We All Stand “

“Too Late “

“5 8 6”

John Peel Session Outtake

“Too Late” (instrumental rough mix) *

New York Session Outtake

“Thieves Like Us” (New York demo #1) *

Writing Session Recordings

“Thieves Like Us” *

“Murder” *

“Blue Monday” *

“Blue Monday” *

Album Session Recordings

“Blue Monday” (Instrumental outtake) *

*Previously unreleased

New Order – Power, Corruption and Lies DVD

DVD 1

Live Shows

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1982

“In a Lonely Place “

“Ultraviolence “

“Denial “

“The Village “

“We All Stand “

“Senses “

“Chosen Time “

“5 8 6 “

“Temptation “

“Everything’s Gone Green”

Recorded on 26th June, 1982

Rosehill Hotel, Kilkenny, Ireland, 1983

“We All Stand”

“Leave Me Alone”

“Denial”

“The Village”

“Temptation”

“Confusion”

“Age of Consent”

“Blue Monday”

“Everything’s Gone Green”

“Ceremony”

Recorded on 24th April, 1983

TV Sessions

BBC Top of the Pops, London, 1983

“Blue Monday”

Countdown – 1983

“Confusion”

Switch – 1983

“Age of Consent”

“Blue Monday”

BBC Top of the Pops, London, 1984

“Thieves Like Us”

Extras

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983

“Your Silent Face”

“5 8 6”

Recreation Centre, Tolworth, 1983

“We All Stand “

“Leave Me Alone”

Tower Ballroom, Birmingham, 1983

“Love Will Tear Us Apart”

First Avenue, Minneapolis, 1983

“Ultraviolence”

Uni-Mensa, Dusseldorf, 1984

“The Village”

Alabamahalle, Munich, 1984

“Thieves Like Us “

“Blue Monday”

Metropol, Berlin, 1984

“Lonesome Tonight”

“Confusion”

DVD Disc Two

Play at Home

Channel 4 documentary made by New Order

Live Show

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983

“Blue Monday”

“Age of Consent”

“Lonesome Tonight”

“Your Silent Face”

“Leave Me Alone”

“5 8 6”

“Denial”

“Confusion”

“Temptation”

“Thieves Like Us”

“In a Lonely Place”

“Everything’s Gone Green”

Recorded on 20th July, 1983

Singles (2020 remaster)

Blue Monday

Side One

“Blue Monday”

Side Two

“The Beach”

Confusion

Side One

“Confusion”

“Confused Beats”

Side Two

“Confusion” (Instrumental)

“Confusion” (Rough Mix)

Thieves Like Us

Side One

“Thieves Like Us”

Side Two

“Lonesome Tonight”

Murder

Side One

“Murder”

Side Two

“Thieves Like Us” (Instrumental)