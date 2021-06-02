New Order and Pet Shop Boys Reschedule Tour for 2022

New Order and Pet Shop Boys will embark on their delayed co-headlining tour, The Unity Tour, in September 2022.

The trek was originally postponed from 2020 until this fall, and will now take place next September and October. DJ Paul Oakenfold will also join the tour.

The Unity Tour is set to begin on September 17th, 2022 in Toronto. It will hit Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle and Vancouver, as well as several other North American cities. The bands have added a date in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on September 23rd, 2022, and the Seattle date has been moved from the planned Gorge Amphitheatre to Seattle Climate Pledge Arena.

Tickets for all original dates will remain valid for the new dates. The Barclays Center and Seattle Climate Pledge Arena stops go on sale Friday, June 4th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

The Unity Tour rescheduled tour dates:

September 17—Budweiser Stage— Toronto, ON

September 19—Leader Bank Pavilion—Boston, MA

September 21—Merriweather Post Pavilion—Columbia, MD

September 23—Barclays Center—Brooklyn, NY

September 25—TD Pavilion at the Mann—Philadelphia, PA

September 28—Madison Square Garden—New York, NY

September 30—Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island—Chicago, IL

October 2—The Armory—Minneapolis, MN

October 7—Hollywood Bowl—Los Angeles, CA

October 8—Hollywood Bowl—Los Angeles, CA

October 12—Chase Center—San Francisco, CA

October 14—Climate Pledge Arena—Seattle, WA

October 16—Rogers Arena—Vancouver, BC