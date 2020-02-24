New Order, Pet Shop Boys Plot Co-Headlining Tour

New Order and Pet Shop Boys will embark on a co-headlining North American tour this September.

The 11-date Unity Tour will kick off September 5th at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto and include stops in cities like Boston, New York, Chicago, Vancouver and San Francisco before wrapping October 2nd at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale February 28th at 10 a.m. local time, with complete information available via New Order and Pet Shop Boys‘ respective websites.

The Unity Tour marks the first time New Order and Pet Shop Boys — two of the defining acts of the U.K. post-punk and new wave scene — have come together like this, although the bands do have some shared history. In 1989, New Order’s Bernard Sumner formed the duo Electronic with ex-Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, and their debut single, “Getting Away With It,” featured Pet Shop Boys’ Neil Tennant. Tennant and his Pet Shop Boys bandmate Chris Lowe would later co-write “The Patience of a Saint” with Electronic for their 1991 self-titled debut.

As for more recent projects, New Order just wrapped a residency at the Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami that found them performing a stripped-down version of their special live show So It Goes. (The original debuted in 2017 and was a collaborative effort with artist Liam Gillick and a 12-piece synthesizer orchestra.) Prior to their fall tour with Pet Shop Boys, New Order will play a string of shows in Japan and Australia.

Pet Shop Boys, meanwhile, just released their new album, Hotspot. The LP marks the band’s 14th studio LP and first since 2016’s Super. The group will tour Europe and the U.K. in support of the album throughout the summer before heading over to North America in the fall.

New Order, Pet Shop Boys Tour Dates

September 5 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

September 9 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

September 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

September 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

September 15 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 18 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

September 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

September 24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

September 26 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

September 30 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

October 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl