New Order, Duran Duran Docs to Premiere on Showtime

New documentaries on New Order and Duran Duran will premiere back-to-back on Showtime December 27th, with New Order: Decades airing at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT and Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Showtime also unveiled trailers for both documentaries.

Directed by Mike Christie, New Order: Decades will serve as part documentary, part concert film, following the band as they prepare to re-stage their 2017 collaborative show with the artist Liam Gillick and a 12-piece synthesizer orchestra, So It Goes. The clip offers a preview of the meticulous and difficult preparations for the show, as well as interviews with the members of New Order as they discuss their desire to make sure the performance isn’t just a pure exercise in nostalgia.

Meanwhile, Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know was directed by Zoe Dobson and will delve into the band’s remarkable and revolutionary career. As the trailer teases, the film will boast a mix of never-before-seen archival footage as well as intimate interviews with the original lineup, Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Roger Taylor and Nick Rhodes.

New Order are set to perform a stripped-down version of So It Goes during their residency at the Filmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami next January. The performance will feature neither Gillick’s art nor the synth orchestra, and will instead focus on the songs and arrangements New Order crafted for the original show. In July, New Order released a live album of that 2017 Manchester International Festival gig, ∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes…

As for Duran Duran, the band played a handful of North American shows this September, although they don’t have any more concerts scheduled until next June.