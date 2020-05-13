New Order, Brandon Flowers to Take Part in ‘Remembering Ian Curtis’ Livestream

New Order’s Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris will reminisce about their Joy Division singer Ian Curtis during a livestream event taking place Monday, May 18th — the 40th anniversary of Curtis’ death.

Moving Through the Silence: Celebrating the Life & Legacy of Ian Curtis will also feature an appearance by the Killers’ Brandon Flowers, who will speak about Curtis’ influence on his music, as well as performances by artists like Elbow and Kodaline. Additionally, performers will be revealed Friday.

The interviews with Sumner and Morris highlights the “two hours of live and exclusive conversation, music and poetry,” organizers Headstock said of the event, which also includes appearances by actress and fellow Mancunian Maxine Peake and Curtis’ friend Mark Reeder.

The livestream will occur at both United We Stream’s website and Facebook page; donations raised during the event will benefit the mental health charity Manchester Mind, Nordoff Robins and the Mayor of Greater Manchester’s Charity.

Earlier Wednesday, Rhino revealed plans to reissue Joy Division’s second and final LP Closer, as well as repressing three Factory Records 12″ singles for the first time.