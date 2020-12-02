See New Order’s Stylish New Video for ‘Be a Rebel’

New Order have paired their recent single “Be a Rebel” with a new video that reunites the group with Spanish filmmakers NYSU.

“We’d previously worked with NYSU from Madrid when they created a memorable video for us to go with ‘Restless,’ and their imagination and creativity with film really struck a chord with the band,” New Order said in a statement. “For ‘Be a Rebel,’ it has been great to team up with NYSU again, and their inspirational treatment and unique aesthetic compliments the track with a very original vision.”

For the “Be a Rebel” visual, social distancing is taken to the extreme as a young couple are isolated on a square plain, with the video giving a stylish examination of the ups and downs of their relationship.

New Order’s Bernard Sumner previously said of “Be a Rebel,” the group’s first song since 2015’s Music Complete, “In tough times we wanted to reach out with a new song. We can’t play live for a while, but music is still something we can all share together. We hope you enjoy it… until we meet again.”

“Be a Rebel” is out now as a limited edition dove grey 12-inch single backed by three remixes created by Sumner and drummer Stephen Morris.

In October, New Order released a comprehensive box set of their second album, Power, Corruption and Lies. The band also individually reissued the four 12-inch singles that didn’t make the album, including “Blue Monday,” “Confusion,” “Thieves Like Us,” and “Murder.”

Pending the pandemic, New Order will return to the road in October 2021 for their rescheduled co-headlining tour with Pet Shop Boys.