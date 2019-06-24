New Order Announce First-Ever U.S. Residency

New Order will return to Miami for their first-ever U.S. residency. Kicking off in January 2020, the shows will take place at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater — almost exactly a year since the new wave band played a sold out show there in 2019. Supported by DJ Baker, the stint will kick off on Tuesday, January 14th and Wednesday, January 15th. After taking Thursday off, they’ll perform back-to-back nights that weekend, wrapping up on Saturday, January 18th.

These are the first shows the band have announced for 2020. They’re scheduled to play this summer through the fall, hitting the European festival circuit with a stop at Berlin’s Philharmonic im Gastig on October 7th. On July 12th, New Order will release a live album, titled ∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes… recorded at the 2017 Manchester International Festival alongside a synthesizer orchestra.

In addition to single-day tickets, the Fillmore Miami Beach is offering a four-day general admission. All tickets will be available on Friday, June 28th.