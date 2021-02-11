 New Order Prep 2018 Live Album 'Education Entertainment Recreation' - Rolling Stone
New Order Prep 2018 Live Album ‘Education Entertainment Recreation’

Set was recorded in London in 2018

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Photo by: KGC-138/STAR MAX/IPx 2018 11/8/18 'New Order' performing at Alexandra Palace in London.

'New Order' performing at Alexandra Palace in London.

KGC-138/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

New Order have announced the live album Education Entertainment Recreation, out May 7th.

Recorded at London’s Alexandra Palace on November 9th, 2018, the set is just over two hours, including both their beloved songs (“Blue Monday,” “Your Silent Face”) and Joy Division covers (“Disorder,” “Love Will Tear Us Apart”). The LP is the first live record to feature the lineup of frontman Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris, Gillian Gilbert, Phil Cunningham, and Tom Chapman.

Education Entertainment Recreation will be released in various formats, including CD and vinyl. A limited-edition box set includes the CDs, the film on Blu-ray, the three-LP set, a book, and art prints.

New Order released the single “Be a Rebel” last year — their first new music since 2015’s Music Complete — followed by a remix and a video. They were slated to kick off a tour this fall co-headlining with Pet Shop Boys, but it was rescheduled due to the pandemic.

Education Entertainment Recreation Setlist:

1. “Das Rheingold: Vorspiel” (this is the introduction music)
2. “Singularity”
3. “Regret”
4. “Love Vigilantes”
5. “Ultraviolence”
6. “Disorder”
7. “Crystal”
8. “Academic”
9. “Your Silent Face”
10. “Tutti Frutti”
11. “Sub-Culture”
12. “BLT”
13. “Vanishing Point”
14. “Waiting for the Sirens Call”
15. “Plastic”
16. “The Perfect Kiss”
17. “True Faith”
18. “Blue Monday”
19. “Temptation”
20. “Atmosphere”
21. “Decades”
22. “Love Will Tear Us Apart”

