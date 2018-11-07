Watch Searing New Video for John Lennon’s Protest Anthem ‘Gimme Some Truth’

A new lyric video highlights the fury of John Lennon’s 1971 track “Gimme Some Truth.” The clip is set to the new “ultimate mix” of the song, which appears on the new reissue of Imagine.

The ultimate mix of “Gimme Some Truth” has a more stripped-down feel than the original, adding an extra edge to Lennon’s vocals as he sings over a hypnotizing guitar riff. The simple lyric video places Lennon’s words front and center as he seethes, “I’m sick to death of seeing things/ From tight-lipped, condescending, mommy’s little chauvinists/ All I want is the truth/ Just give me some truth.”

The new Imagine box set was released in October and offers a deep-dive into how the seminal LP came together with an an array of demos, outtakes, studio banter and “elemental” mixes. The collection also features “The Evolution Documentary,” which traces each song’s genesis from demo to finished work with instructions, rehearsals and more.

In addition to the Imagine box set, two films Lennon and Yoko Ono made together were also released on Blu-ray and DVD, Imagine and Gimme Some Truth. Last month, Ono also released her own new album, Warzone, which features reworked versions of songs she originally released between 1970 and 2009, including a version of “Imagine.”