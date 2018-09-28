Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Watch Brockhampton Perform in Audience for Fervent 'New Orleans' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear New Led Zeppelin Interview Clips Marking 50th Anniversary

Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones reflect on career

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Singer Robert Plant, left, and guitarist Jimmy Page of the British rock band Led Zeppelin perform at the Live Aid concert at Philadelphia's J.F.K. Stadium. Generations of aspiring guitarists have tried to copy the riff from Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven." Starting, a Los Angeles court will try to decide whether the members of Led Zeppelin themselves ripped off that riff. Page and Plant are named as defendants in the lawsuit brought by the trustee of late guitarist Randy Wolfe from the band SpiritLed Zeppelin-Copyright Suit, Philadelphia, USA

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones reflect on their career in new interview clips.

Rusty Kennedy/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Led Zeppelin began recording their debut eponymous album in the fall of 1968 and to mark the 50th anniversary of the occasion they released a number of streaming items. As Led Zeppelin News reports, alongside the announced streams there is also an unexpected “album” comprising new interview clips from surviving members Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones.

Dubbed the 50th Anniversary Interviews (2018) on Spotify, the 34-track set features Page, Plant and Jones reflecting on their career, specific songs, albums and more.

“The fact was, whether we liked it or not, we were brought together by fate and it was sort of fated that we should change music, I think,” Page said about the band’s formation. “And we certainly did.”

“The band was never about making the same album twice. It was never ‘Oh that was successful let’s try and do that again,'” Jones said of their philosophy on recording albums, adding that the label folks kept out of their way. “Which was fantastic… and once we made one record, that was it: OK, let’s see what we can do next.”

“As time went on and my world got bigger and I became, my shoulders got broader, I got into it more. I was able to express myself better,” Plant intimated about his development as a lyricist. “But it was always the idea of trying to couple what I got to sing about with the powerhouse that was around me, and the subtlety of the powerhouse, too, that has to be said, too. ‘Cause Zeppelin was a very remarkable beast.”

The quietly dropped interview clips set was released alongside several previously announced streaming offerings, including two playlists (Led Zeppelin x Led Zeppelin and An Introduction to Led Zeppelin) and their Record Store Day release (“Olympic Studios Mix” and “Friends,” which are included in the aforementioned playlists), that all became available for streaming on Thursday.

 

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad