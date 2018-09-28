Hear New Led Zeppelin Interview Clips Marking 50th Anniversary

Led Zeppelin began recording their debut eponymous album in the fall of 1968 and to mark the 50th anniversary of the occasion they released a number of streaming items. As Led Zeppelin News reports, alongside the announced streams there is also an unexpected “album” comprising new interview clips from surviving members Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones.

Dubbed the 50th Anniversary Interviews (2018) on Spotify, the 34-track set features Page, Plant and Jones reflecting on their career, specific songs, albums and more.

“The fact was, whether we liked it or not, we were brought together by fate and it was sort of fated that we should change music, I think,” Page said about the band’s formation. “And we certainly did.”

“The band was never about making the same album twice. It was never ‘Oh that was successful let’s try and do that again,'” Jones said of their philosophy on recording albums, adding that the label folks kept out of their way. “Which was fantastic… and once we made one record, that was it: OK, let’s see what we can do next.”

“As time went on and my world got bigger and I became, my shoulders got broader, I got into it more. I was able to express myself better,” Plant intimated about his development as a lyricist. “But it was always the idea of trying to couple what I got to sing about with the powerhouse that was around me, and the subtlety of the powerhouse, too, that has to be said, too. ‘Cause Zeppelin was a very remarkable beast.”

The quietly dropped interview clips set was released alongside several previously announced streaming offerings, including two playlists (Led Zeppelin x Led Zeppelin and An Introduction to Led Zeppelin) and their Record Store Day release (“Olympic Studios Mix” and “Friends,” which are included in the aforementioned playlists), that all became available for streaming on Thursday.