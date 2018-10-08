New Kids on the Block Set ‘MixTape’ Tour With Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature

New Kids on the Block have recruited fellow Nineties stars Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Debbie Gibson and Tiffany for their massive MixTape Tour, which launches next spring. The 53-city tour kicks off May 2nd in Cincinnati, Ohio and touches nearly every corner of the continental U.S. before concluding July 14th in Hollywood, Florida. Tickets for the MixTape Tour go on sale to the public beginning October 12th.

To celebrate the upcoming trek, New Kids on the Block dropped a new song titled “80s Baby” featuring all their tour mates:

New Kids on the Block Tour Dates

May 2 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

May 4 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

May 5 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

May 7 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

May 8 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

May 9 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

May 10 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

May 11 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

May 13 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center

May 15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 16 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

May 17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

May 18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

May 21 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

May 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 23 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

May 24 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

May 25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

May 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

May 28 – Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Arena

May 29 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

May 30 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

June 1 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

June 2 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

June 4 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

June 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

June 7 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

June 8 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 9 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

June 11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

June 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

June 13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

June 14 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

June 18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 21 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

June 22 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

June 23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

June 25 – Washington, @ D.C. Capital One Arena

June 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

June 28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 30 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB

July 2 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

July 3 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 5 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

July 6 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 7 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

July 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

July 10 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

July 11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

July 13 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

July 14 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center